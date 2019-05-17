Speech to Text for Major expansion announced for Mason City business

to participate./// a multiámillion dollar expansion project is being announced today at a business in mason city. káiámát news three's brian tabick is looking in to what the nearly 63 million dollar project would mean for residents. he joins us now live á brian?xxx katie á there's already a sign in front of the building advertising jobs and a number of openings are listed on the company's website. according to the north iowa area economic corridor á this will bring another 32 jobs to town.xxx i've applied for hyvee, i've applied for a lot of places. mike armiko says he's planning to walk to kraft foods after his shift at the community kitchen to try and get a job. he's only working partá time work at the moment but says he's happy to see more jobs coming to mason city. today the iowa economic development authority agreed to give just over 230 thousand dollars in tax credits to the company. the city will be following through with a 10 year 100 percent tax reduction. that's roughly 400 thousand dollars in total savings. but armiko says the benefits of the project outweigh the money they are getting from the state and city. it gives people opportunity. you know, it's a small town and a lot of people left probably due to big companies not being here better wages. i think, i think it will work. /// it is still unknown when the project will get underway. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three./// thank you brian. the iowa economic development authority also introduced tax benefits for trinity rail maintenance services in butler county. the company plans to build a nearly 50 million dollar facility there.///