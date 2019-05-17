Speech to Text for Group looks to encourage women seek leadership roles

rochester is being chosen as one of 20 cities to host an event to help more women across the nation run for office or pursue leadership roles.xxx i think that says a lot about our group and also about the women in this community just wanting to be engaged politically and learn about running for office even if they don't necessarily think they're going to run today. it might be something they want to do in the future. brittney marschall and sheila kiscaden (kissáscayáden) are members of "more women on the move" á a local group of women empowering women. with the diversity council á the grassroots effort is hosting a "vote á runá lead á run as you are" training tomorrow in this room at winona state university rochester. the training is a bipartisan resource for women who think they may one day want to run for office or pursue other leadership opportunities in their community.xxx we know generally that women need encouragemen t to run. that's why we're doing this but that women will win as often as men when they do run and that we need more voices at the table. kiscaden (kissá scayáden) á an olmsted county comissioner á is one of several local women in an elected office that will be speaking on a panel at the training. it's tomorrow at 10 aám. currently there's 25 women signed up á but "more women on the move" expects more women will show