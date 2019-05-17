Clear
Rollover crash sends two people to the hospital

Two people are injured after a rollover crash in Rochester.

a three car collision sends two people to the hospital. take a look. police say an elderly woman was driving the vehicle that rolled. she and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital. amanda bradley witnessed the accident. she says the real heroes were the people who jumped into action before first responders arrived on scene.xxx other people got in the back seat of the car trying to help the lady or whoever it was keep her calm until the police arrive. just really nice to see all these people who don't... may not even know her worried that much that they just got out and helped. police are not yet releasing the name of those who were injured or their conditions. stay with kimt news 3 as we work to bring you the latest both on air and online./// we are
Community Events