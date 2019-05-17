Clear
You could see more Monarch butterflies this summer

After years of decline, the population is finally going up.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it gets warmer á you'll be spending more time outside. and according to a new report from researchers at iowa state university á you may see more monarch butterflies this year. scientists have been tracking the largest population of monarchs in mexico since 2007. and the butterflies could reach iowa later this month or early june. don nelson farms near rockford á and plants native grasses and plants that monarch butterflies favor. he says it's a welcome sight to see after over a decade of decline.xxx "it's very encouraging. we've had a big decline in monarchs, and some real worries whether they were going to continue to decline and maybe even go extinct." the iowa monarch conservation consortium is leading an effort to plant up to 830 thousand acres of new habitat for the monarchs by 20á38./// it's
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
