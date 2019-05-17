Clear
Walking the Distance for Mental Health

A walk in Austin raises awareness about the tough topic.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

thanks chris./// a little rain isn't stopping people from raising awareness about a cause near to their heart. about one in every five adults experiences some kind mental illness in a given year. that's according to the national alliance on mental health. so chances you or someone you know struggles with it. in honor of mental health month á a walk is being held in austin.xxx "i occasionally suffer from depression." john reagan and dozens of others braved the rain to spread their message. regan says one of the challenge he faces is finding the right support group. organizers say that mower county is plagued with several issues that makes it hard for folks to get the help "some of the challenges that we face are like transportatio n, getting help. knowing where to go who to talk to. how to get housing. how to get funding for medical
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
