Attracting tourists to Austin

More people are choosing to visit Spamtown.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

local tourists say they're drawn to a southern minnesota community. and that's good news for the city of austin! these three women are from new york and are stopping here in spamtown because they heard it was the place to be. the latest tourism numbers show just that. according to "discover austin, minnesota" more people are trekking to town and spending thousands more dollars. this signage welcoming visitors is just one way austin is trying to put themselves on the map.xxx "i think austin is an upcoming tourist attraction. there are so many lakes and so many it was just a friendly town." as tourist season kicks off, the city is already eyeing fall. it's hosting the governor's pheasant hunter. that's expected to bring in even more visitors./// may
