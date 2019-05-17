Speech to Text for Rochester tree ordinance

construction-vo-3 it's a plan to make rochester a little greener. the committee of urban design and environment is discussing a possible tree ordinance. rochester construction-vo-1 rochester construction-vo-2 it would require that there be a certain amount of trees in all new developments. thal is to maintain urban forestry as rochester continues to grow. we spoke with local residents who say they support the idea.xxx rochester construction-sot-1 rochester construction-sot-2 i do want to see more trees, i mean they're beautiful we got all those nice blooming trees on 41st street. the committee is still finalizing details of the ordinace they're hoping to have a final plan completed later this year. /