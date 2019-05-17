Speech to Text for Tracking Our Severe Weather Risks

active weather will continue for friday with chances for showers and thunderstorm s continue. with high pressure lingering across the usá canada border, an approaching low from the southwest will stall, bringing showers and storms to the area and across the lower mississippi river valley. as the high slowly moves east, the rainy system will then slowly follow. rain chances headline the entire weekend alongside cooler temps the further north you go. saturday features a very wide range of temperatures with some looking at the lower to middle 60s and those south of the iaámn border getting into the 70s. this will dictate our chances for severe development on saturday á the warmer sector looking at the highest chances and the main threat being damaging hail and winds. sunday features a much lower chance for severe weather, but the soggy stretch will continue with scattered showers. by the time this wet period is all said and done, we're looking at around 3á4" of additional rainfall across the area. minor flooding will be possible near streams and rivers. next week will bring both drier air and more rain chances with temps slowly recovering by friday. today: scattered showers & storms. highs: near 60. winds: e 5á20 mph. tonight: scattered showers & storms. lows: upper 40s. winds: ese 10á25 mph. saturday: scattered showers & storms. highs: lower 60s to lower