Speech to Text for Thursday 10 PM State Track highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the first day of the 20á19 track and field state championships are in the books á and our kaleb gillock has had a camera catching the action á here's his report from the blue oval.xxx it's been a crazy day here in des moines which ended with thunderstorm s. the good news is that there are even more state medals coming back home to north iowa. we pick up with the end of today's first session where the lake mills boys punched their ticket to the finals á improving their time to keep a tradition alive. "it's always been a goal for lake mills shuttle to come down here and place just trying to keep up the tradition of getting down here and just a little bit of an improvement on our prelims anyways getting into the fast heat of the finals." then it was a battle for the win in the 1a boys fourábyá eight á saint ansgar got out to a strong start but on the anchor laps á max howes was able to put the central springs panthers in position for the win. they'd place eighth. "cayden kelley and brock mathers have each gotten their time down this year by 10 seconds. that doesn't happen by accident. our coach really makes us work hard and a big shoutout to them á they've given me everything." bishop garrigan's tj schnurr placed second overaqll in the shot put with a max throw of 53 feet and half an inch. then in the girls 400 meter dash finals á saint ansgar's taylor hanna placed second in her heat and 12th overall. "it feels amazing. wish i could've done a little better but it's fine." and shortly after is when rain á thunder á and lightning would hault the show so the action resumes tomorrow á stick with kimt for coverage you can count on. in des moines á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports. tonight: mostly cloudy with storms late. lows: low 50s. winds: n 5á10 mph more state medals coming back home to north iowa. we pick up with the end of today's first session where the lake mills boys punched their ticket to the finals á improving their time to keep a tradition alive. "it's always been a goal for lake mills shuttle to come down here and place just trying