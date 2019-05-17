Speech to Text for Thursday 6 PM State Track highlights

today iowa runners á throwers á and jumpers took the chance to compete for a state title. kimt news three sports á kaleb gillock takes us to drake stadium.xxx hey good evening á the atmosphere here at the blue oval is simplyt energetic and if you don't mind 92 degree temperatures á it hasn't been a bad day á especially for two local athletes that captured state titles. let's take a look at the action from the first half of the day. we start early in the day in the class 2a girls threeá thousand meter run á where crestwood senior á cassidy ihns took fifth in a time of 11á 07 point 54. "last year we were 3a and coming down to 2a with all of the new competition i didn't know what to expect. great playing field out there really and i'm happy with my place." then in the 3a boys high jump á charles city's ian collins jumps sixáfootá seven for a second place finish. he says he didn't even know he was doing the event this year. "at the beginning of the season i didn't even know that i was going to try high jump and now i'm here getting second at state so it's been a long journey á a world of crazy." move ahead to the 2a boys 3200 meter run á reece smith improves on his time since the drake relays and finally winning that state championship medal. "it's really emotional. you know, i got second my sophomore, junior, senior year and nobody comes down here to get second so it's been really tough but kinda lost faith in myself but got that back and one thing i've learned is never stop believing in yourself." another runner who didn't stop believing in himself was algona's trey engen á who went from third to first in the last lap of the 3a twoá mile á who was even surprised with himself. "it feels so good especially it's weird because the two mile i'm normally not that good at it was a crazy race." then in the girls 200 meter dash á crestwood's katie saner wins her heat to qualify for saturday's finals. she says it's a result of her hard work outside of practice. "every practice i try and push myself harder. i stay later than everyone usually, and if i'm not putting in a full work i'll go home and usually do my own work." then in the 100 meter dash prelims á algona teammates wyatt wegner and samonte bawden finished one and two in the second heat to advance to the finals. "that's wild, i love it. that's the greatest feeling ever having my bro right next to me when i'm running." "you're pretty accustomed to that though, right?" "yeah, every single meet he's right next to me one and two á first and second every time." we'll hear from more of this afternoon's athletes coming up tonight at ten. in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. a beautiful evening á get