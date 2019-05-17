Speech to Text for 28 room expansion now complete at Ronald McDonald House

in the past four years... the ronald mcdonald house in rochester turned away more than fouráthousand families because there simply wasn't enough room. but hopefully á that won't happen again. today marked the finale of a 28 room expansion á and the families couldn't be more grateful. kimt news 3's isabella basco was at the celebration and joins us live now á isabella? if you look behind me... you can see the expansion of the ronald mcdonald house. on top of more rooms..it also includes community spaces like an ativity room and plaza space. i talked to one family about what these additions mean for them á and the rochester community.xxx <nats > the ronald mcdonald house houses more than just rooms. it holds stories of countless families that have passed through its doors á during turbulent times. one of those families... the stoutá williams. their daughter malia á was born prematurely and their son á mason á has muscular dystrophy. "whe was due on february 10th. she was born december 22nd, 8 weeks early. they... i had an emergency cá section. she came out black." their world would turn upside down. "we prayed over her and her skin color turned to pink right away." malia has been under medical care ever since. and her mother á haleyá says they would not have known what to do without this refuge. "from the meals that people cook, from the people. as soon as you open the door, you get a friendly hello how are you, how's your day? if you have anything to talk about or having a bad day, they are there to talk to you." mason and his family weren't able to get a room here because the waiting list was full when he was being treated for muscular dystrophy. and with their daughter they had to wait at least a week. and now with this expansion, more families will have a comfortable place to stay. "you get a bond with people and it is hard to see them go. it is hard to see people come and go. and you just want to go but in the same sense, it's a great place to be. this is the best home away from home." for any families in need of some words of encouragemen t á haley says to always stay positive. "just stay strong, keep the faith. stay positive. you can do this and it will all work out." haley says her daughter malia is doing great á and they found out today that they will be leaving hopefully next month. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. with the expansion... this ronald mcdonald house will be the largest house in the state of minnesota and the 11th largest in