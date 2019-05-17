Clear

Innovationology

People in Rochester are getting creative together.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Innovationology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester is a community built of innovators. between mayo clinic á iábám á and a variety of startups á everyone is thinking outside the box. tonight á residents came together to create and innovate (together. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live downtown with the challenge á brooke? katie, george, tonight here at the castle community, dozens of local businesses are bringing out their creativity all to raise funds for the rochester children's museum.xxx tonight is about celebrating innovation, the importance of play, and creativity. here's how it worksáteams of 3 businesses made up of an innovators, and food and beverage spots pair up to create engaging experiences... and there may have been some canoli tasting too. and because we're constantly encouraging children to create, those with the children's museum say they hope this encouragemen t remains as they grow and become innovators themselves. "we want to inspire from the very youngest at the museum to have that curiosity and that creative and innovative spirit and find what makes their passion or that moment of oh i didn't know i was really interested in that and then look what it can become as they grow older." every dollar made this evening will go straight to the children's museum. creativity. here's how it worksáteams of 3 businesses made up of an innovators, and food and beverage spots pair up to create engaging experiences... and there may have been some canoli tasting too. and because we're constantly encouraging children to create, those with the children's museum say they hope this encouragemen t remains as they grow and become innovators themselves. "we want to inspire from the very youngest at the museum to have that curiosity and that creative and innovative spirit and find what makes their passion or that moment of oh i didn't know i was really interested in that and then look what it can become as they grow older." every dollar made this evening will go straight to the children's museum. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. over 25 local businesses participated in tonight's event./// the spam town belle was once a staple
