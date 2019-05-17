Clear

Lawsuit over water quality

The lawsuit would impact North Iowa

Posted: May. 16, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

claims of "misleading attacks"./// a lawsuit filed against the state of iowa by three environmental advocate groups claims the state hasn't done its part to keep the water clean along the racoon river in western iowa. the lawsuit would not just impact western iowa as the groups are asking for a full state moratorium, as well as changing other state policies. the idea is to try and help watersheds across the state. the state of iowa is not protecting the public that uses the water from the raccoon water shed then it would imply that other watersheds have to be protect too in the state. the first court hearing in the case will be in mid june. a north iowa man is accused of murdering a 4 month old child. dean hettinger of westgate is accused of killing holten smith last year. smith was taken to community memorial hospital in sumner on april 29th á 2018 á when his guardians reported he was siezing. the next day á authorities got involved because doctors determined smith had brain injuries. the child died a month later... and hettinger was arrested today and charged with murder. he's being held on a one million dollar bond./// it's almost music festival
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
