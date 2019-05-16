Speech to Text for Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a heads up to drivers in rochester... another construction project starts this week may put a dent in your morning commute, especially if you drive past silver lake park. the zumbro river bridge is getting undergoing a major facelift. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tells us all about it. annalisa? tyler and arielle take a look at the signs... seventh street from right here on silver lake drive is closed all the way down to eleventh avenue. (may say how i saw a lot of cars turn around? that's because this 61 year old bridge is getting completely restored and some new features. the restoration of the historic bridge will allow for heavier trucks to drive on it once again. the construction will also add buffered bike lanes to make it more accessible... but good news for drivers, parkingw will still be allowed on 7th street northá east. sheryl castro often takes her grandniece to silver lake park and was caught off guard by the blocked road signs. she understands why the project is getting done, but still says it's a hassle because i come from the south so. but you just deal with it and but yes when you have to go around the thing and go out this way also, but you know, it's minnesota in the summer. for other parents who still want to get to the park or if you just use the bridge often. this is the official detour suggested by the city is to go down silver lake to center street, and down 11th avenue. it's only in phase one. if everything stays on schedule, it will be done by the end of september.