Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

joined a multistate consumerá fraud legal battle today by suing purdue pharma and its former corporate leader. iowa attorney general tom miller made the announcment today saying purdue pharma preformed in unfair, deceptive and unlawful practices in how they marketedthe opioid oxycotin. local drug prevention facilities say this is similar lawsuit to a court battle 30 years ago against tobacco companies and could open doors to more education.xxx back when something similar happened with the medical industry near 30 years ago now, the states put in evidence based practices and we know that nation wide we have significantly less people starting to use tobacco iowa will be joining west virginia, maryland, kansas and wisonsin in
Community Events