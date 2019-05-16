Speech to Text for Teacher Team Awarded Grant

department of education survey... 94 percent of public school teachers pay for their own school supplies. against that backdrop... secondá grade teachers at bonner elementary have been awarded a grant to purchase cool stem stuff. kimt news 3's isabella basco reports.xxx we all remember playing with legos as kids but what if you had the chance to play with 5000 dollars worth of these lego kits? that's what these lucky students at bonner elementary get to do next year. it's the chance to build on engineering and technology skills using pattern blocks á gadgets and lots of legos. a unique opportunity students say they are thrilled to experience... as they go beyond the textbooks. "it's like you can use your imagination and you don't really have to follow instructions!" it's problemá solving using creativity... and gets these students excited to come to school. a second grade teacher i spoke to tells me she is eager to use the new tools. "this encourages them to not only continue to be curious and not only invent and create new things. also it gets them excited to come to school every day and know they have something to look forward to right away." reporting in stewartville... isabella basco... kimt news 3.