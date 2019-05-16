Clear

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Kids got the chance to play with $5,000 worth of legos

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

department of education survey... 94 percent of public school teachers pay for their own school supplies. against that backdrop... secondá grade teachers at bonner elementary have been awarded a grant to purchase cool stem stuff. kimt news 3's isabella basco reports.xxx we all remember playing with legos as kids but what if you had the chance to play with 5000 dollars worth of these lego kits? that's what these lucky students at bonner elementary get to do next year. it's the chance to build on engineering and technology skills using pattern blocks á gadgets and lots of legos. a unique opportunity students say they are thrilled to experience... as they go beyond the textbooks. "it's like you can use your imagination and you don't really have to follow instructions!" it's problemá solving using creativity... and gets these students excited to come to school. a second grade teacher i spoke to tells me she is eager to use the new tools. "this encourages them to not only continue to be curious and not only invent and create new things. also it gets them excited to come to school every day and know they have something to look forward to right away." reporting in stewartville... isabella basco... kimt news 3.
Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbro River bridge construction getting underway

Image

Iowa Joins Lawsuit Against Big Pharma

Image

Teacher Team Awarded Grant

Image

Gearing up for Tree Town

Image

Dangers of Not Stopping for School Buses

Image

Gardens would help low-income residents grow food

Image

North Iowa Christian School breaks ground on addition

Image

Dodge Center could get a dog park

Image

Mason City leaders to update state on River City Renaissance

Image

Bomb threat under investigation in Garner

Community Events