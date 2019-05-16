Speech to Text for Gearing up for Tree Town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're exactly a week away from the start of the biggest outdoor music festival in north iowa á tree town. now in its 6th year á the annual country music fest in forest city will feature a stellar lineup of acts ranging from stars like dierks bentley and trace adkins to local acts like jesse allen. the event's general manager lexia chamryk (shamá rick) is in her second year of managing the major music festival... and tells kimt there will be some new features for concertgoers this year.xxx "a lot of new food vendors, all new alcohol products and sponsors, a lot of new vendors out here that have fun activations. we got rockstar coming out of this one thing, bubly, we got a lot of fun things here. a lot of upgrades in vip and platinum." also new this year á the festival is partnering with non profit families of the fallen. 10 dollars from every ticket sale will go to the organization á known for honoring the families of those who have lost a loved one while serving their the "we are water" exhibit made