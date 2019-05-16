Speech to Text for Dangers of Not Stopping for School Buses

failing to yield for a school bus stop arm can be a deadly mistake. the minnesota state patrol is releasing this shocking video of a close call to show just how dangerous it can be. you can see here a driver nearly hit a zumbrotaá mazeppa elementary school 4th grader. it's enough to give any parent nightmares. kimt news three's annalise johnson is finding out how incidents like this one can be prevented á annalise?xxx katie á george á i'm here at the kennedy transportatio n bus garage in zumbrota. today the family of the little girl who was almost hit á law enforcement á zumbrotta mazeppa schools á bus drivers á and the department of public safety spoke about the rise in incidents like this one á and urge drivers to follow the law around school buses. "i figured she was going to be splashed on the windshield, it was that close." school bus driver jim perotti says 4th grader ambrielle did everything she was supposed to... including waiting for his hand signal to cross the road. but the approaching car did not slow down or stop. you'd think that all of the warning signs on a school bus to stop and watch out for children would be hard for drivers to miss." nat: screaming, honking but state patrol says these kinds of incidents are on the rise. since august á 2 minnesota children have been struck while getting on or off the bus... while red warning lights flash... and the stop arm is out. "sometimes it's people just not knowing on those separated roadways if they need to stop and other times it's just people clearly not paying attention. i think anybody driving around sees people playing with phones, putting on makeup, eating, doing whatever they're doing in the car besides driving and we need to get back to the basics and just focus on what's going on on the road around us." "your heart stops, you sink, you feel sick." that's how ambrielle's parents pat and alaina johnson say they felt when they found out how narrowly their daughter escaped what could have been a tragedy. "we just have that fear that it could happen to anybody and to us we feel that our daughter had an angel looking out for her that day and yeah you do feel sick but blaming doesn't help but awareness does." in the past 5 years á members of minnesota law enforcement have written more than 6á thousand 5á hundred stop arm violations. to help prevent potentially deadly situations like this one á minnesota state patrol tell me they're working on possibly incorporating lessons driver's education á and they urge parents to talk to their kids about safely crossing the street. above all else á drivers need to focus on the road and follow the law. a violation can earn you a 500 dollar fine. passing a bus on the right á passing when a child is outside the bus á and injuring or killing a child will result in criminal charges. live in zumbrota annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. what exactly is the law? when school bus's red lights are flashing and the crossing arm is out á all vehicles must stop at least 20 feet away. parents, to keep your children safe á tell your kids to make sure no cars are passing on the shoulder á wait for bus drivers to signal its safe to cross á and make eye contact with motorists before crossing./// iowa joined