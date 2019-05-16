Speech to Text for Gardens would help low-income residents grow food

planting produce-vo-4 an effort is underway in rochester to create community gardens at low-income housing developments so residents can grow their own food. however - the gardeners are behind schedule and need help completing the project. planting produce-vo-1 planting produce-vo-2 people from snap education - the olmsted county housing and redevelopment authority - the plant a seed initiative - and other volunteers are setting up community gardens at homestead green - homestead terrace - and westwood. residents can get their own plot to grow fresh produce. we spoke with a snap educator working on the garden today. planting produce-sot-1 planting produce-sot-2 "low income families that live here will be able to create their own gardens, whatever culturally appropriate seeds they want or type of food they want to create and it goes back to them at the end of the day so they can nurture it, take care of it, and then harvest it at the end of that." the garden- makers need more volunteers to wheelbarrow - rake - and scatter hay to make these gardening plots possible. contact the h- r-a if you're interested. planting produce-sot-3 we'll have that information on our website at kimt dot com. find it with this story under local news. /