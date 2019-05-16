Speech to Text for North Iowa Christian School breaks ground on addition

mason city's north iowa christian school is ready to break ground on a new addition.xxx n ia christian school-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:breaking new ground mason city, ia today - students... faculty and mason city chamber members took part in turning over dirt on the 1 point 2 million dollar expansion. the addition will include more classrooms and office space- as well as a larger permanent gym. freshman emma fancher is all for the expansion - most importantly the gym - because the current gym doesn't have much space.xxx n ia christian school-1 lowerthird2line:emma fancher freshman, north iowa christian school "right now we're doing gym in a shed-kind of building. we're really excited for our gym to be able to have our basketball team play games here and not have to travel so far." official groundwork is expected to begin next week. construction is tenatively slated to finish sometime next year.