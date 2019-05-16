Speech to Text for Dodge Center could get a dog park

dog park possibility-stngr-2 dogs in dodge center may soon have something to wag their tails about. seems a dog park could be on its way to the city. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in dodge center. he joins us now live at a dog park in rochester.xxx dog park possibility-lintro-2 that's right - i'm here at a dog park in rochester and residents in dodge center may see something similar to this soon. the people i spoke to today say they're anxious for their dogs to run free.xxx dog park possibility-pkg-1 dog park possibility-pkg-7 vo:warmer temperatures means taking the dog out for a walk. lea flury is out today enjoying the sun watching her four-legged friends go by. nat: seeing them all walk by we got plenty of dogs vo:many parts of dodge center don't have sidewalks. carol boettcher lives on a residential street where no sidewalk can lead to a scary experience for dog walkers. lowerthird2line:carol boettcher resident sot: a place where dogs can go and run that'll be great because having to walk on the street dangerous for people and dogs. dog park possibility-pkg-8 vo: city leaders in dodge center are looking to fulfill that request for a dog park. they polled the community and an overwhelming majority of respondants want to see a dog park in town. liz johnson works for the city. she tells me that a space for man's bestfriend will be a benefit to community. lowerthird2line:liz johnson community development specialist sot: a great area for dogs off leash where they otherwise couldn't in other areas of the city. dog park possibility-pkg-9 vo:johnson says there would not be a major finanical cost to resdients. they are discussing the idea of fencing an existing city owned park. people in the community say this will help grow the small town. sot: i think it will be great to have a dog park and people could walk there and they can get in the car and let the dogs run so the more we can offer to the public the better. it grows the town and makes it a better place to live. / / dog park possibility-ltag-2 if all goes to plan - dodge center will have a dog park similar to this one by next year. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. dog park possibility-tag-2 the city still wants to hear your feedback. you can head to k-i-m-t-dot-com and click the link in this story to share your thoughts with city leaders. /