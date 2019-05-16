Speech to Text for Mason City leaders to update state on River City Renaissance

coverage tonight... tomorrow mason city city leaders are headed to des moines to update the iowa economic development authroity on where the river city renaissance project stands. the board has yet to approve the nearly ten million dollars in state funds needed for the project--and k- i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning there is a lot of work that still needs to be done before that money will be handed over. he joins us now live in mason city - brian?xxx maplive:river city renaissance project update mason city, ia google earth 2018 google southbridge mall.jpg amy - george... the project would include a multi-purpose arena... skywalk... museum.... hotel and conference center... all to be built here in downtown mason city around southbridge mall. brian live mpkg-lintro-2 but a lot of that plan is pending on getting this state funding-- four and a half million of that would go torwards the multipurpose arena... and construction on that phase of the project is already well underway.xxx rcr update-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:river city renaissance project update mason city, ia nicole robinson says she only comes to southbridge mall once or twice a year. there's no stores, there's no stores to go to. she says progress needs to start being made. city leaders say they plan on updating the state on the prerequesits to getting the funding for the project. the developers need to get a letter of commitment for financing the project, a development agreement in place with gatehouse capital, a hotel flag and start the multipurpse arena portion of the project. the city has already broken ground on the new arena... but is still working with gatehouse on the other aspects. robinson is just ready to ready for the project to be done. rcr update-mpkg-3 i hope it does bring our growth to the hockey team i hope it brings more business to the area does more with the downtown projects brings more businesses in / brian live mpkg-ltag-2 the city will also be updating the state on dates and timelines for the project as well. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. once the contingencies are fulfilled - the i-e-d-a will take the plans to the department of revenue for funding. /