Speech to Text for Bomb threat under investigation in Garner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the messages came rolling into our kimt inbox this morning - people wondering what is going on at the garner kwik star?! police vehicles surrounded the store so we sent kimt news 3's katie huinker to check it out and learned about the bomb threat. katie is in the newsroom now to tell us what happened. xxx garner bomb threat-nrintro-2 amy, george - when i arrived at the kwik star off highway 18 in garner i saw multiple agencies on scene, blocking both entrances and i was told to stay at least 100 feet away from the building. that's when i learned about the bomb threat.xxx garner bomb threat-pkg-1 garner bomb threat-pkg-2 a little after 9:00 law enforcement showed up and informed us of a van parked outside that had a bomb in it, they wanted us to sweep through our store and make sure all of our co-workers and guests accounted for and that we were evacuating that is store leader ray besco recounting what happened this morning. kind of unexpected you know i mean small town garner i wasn't expecting something like this as you can imagine there was no shortage of curious residents looking on... garner bomb threat-pkg-3 i was running uptown and then i saw it blocked off so we were just checking it out. garner bomb threat-pkg-4 that includes angela hrubes. garner is usually a pretty safe town, that's why i raise my kids here so but you never know you know, it can happen anywhere i guess. police chief tim dodge describes it as a high stress, high alert situation. he is in charge of the investigation. garner bomb threat-pkg-5 multiple agencies are trying to piece together what led us to this point, we just once we had the threat of the explosion that became the priority. garner bomb threat-pkg-6 a bomb squad and k-9 were brought in to assess the vehicle.. when neither picked up on any explosives - the scene was deemed safe after 11:30. there is no threat of any explosives any more. / garner bomb threat-nrtag-2 chief dodge tells me at this time they are unsure where the van came from and why it was just sitting outside. i am waiting on a call back from him to see if they have gained any more information. live in the mason city newsroom, katie huinker, kimt news 3. / thank you katie. kwik star's store leader says they lost out on thousands of dollars in revenue by staying closed for several hours. /