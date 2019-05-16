Speech to Text for Chris' Thursday Evening Forecast 5/16

now that the thunderstorms moved out this morning, expect a muggy and warm day today. highs will jump into the low and mid 80s across the viewing area. conditions turn more dicey tonight as the front sags south and kicks up showers and thunderstorms after midnight into the morning hours. some storms that develop could turn strong with gusty winds and hail. more instability develops with enough energy aloft kicking up more showers and thunderstorms on friday and saturday. the spc has a marginal to slight risk of severe storms on friday for the region with the main threats being heavy rainfall, and more wind and hail. low pressure tracks in for the weekend bringing more uncertainty to the forecast with parts of the area in the 50s and others potentially in the 80s. this could lead to another line of strong to severe storms being ushered in on saturday, especially in north iowa. bottom line is expect some very active weather into sunday with a few inches of rainfall and minor flooding. tonight: mostly cloudy with storms late. lows: low 50s. winds: n 5-10 mph tomorrow: cloudy and rain showers. highs: near 60. winds: e 5-10 mph tomorrow night: rain and storms. lows: mid and upper 40s. winds: e 5-10 mph.