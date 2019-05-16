Clear
Protecting yourself from identity theft

Seminars are being held in Mason City.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

any of us. having our financial and personal information compromised. but there are ways to protect yourself from hackers and thieves. id theft prevention-vo-1 id theft prevention-vo-4 american century investments and the mason city police department are hosted a series of identity theft prevention seminars at ni- acc. doreen dorenkamp has had her credit card stolen while on vacation - and the thieves tried to use it before she put a stop to it. now she's learning how to make sure that never happens again.xxx id theft prevention-sot-1 lowerthird2line:doreen dorenkamp mason city, ia "i just learned the importance of some of the things being stressed more. i think maybe the one thing was what we should keep in our wallets and our purses." ways you can protect yourself - carry fewer credit and debit cards in your wallet or purse. lock up important documents and shred documents that have any form of identification. and update all your passwords about every 6 months. /
