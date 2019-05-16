Clear
"We Are Water" Exhibit

Local students learn about flooding and water quality.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

water-vo-2 hydration - personal hygeine - recreation. we use water every single day. that's the message behind the "we are water" exhibit in austin that local students got the chance to see today. the exhibit showcases important issues like flooding and water quality. the goal is to educate local residents about these issues. the exhibit gives you chance to put your science skills to the test and "clean up" the water. or you can even step into the shoes of a farmer. teachers are using this as a hands-on learning tool. "it's one thing for kids to just turn on the facet and start getting water but unless they know exactly where it came from they dont really have a great deal of motivation to help take care of it and conserve it. if you'd like to check out the "we are water" exhibit - it's at the jay c. hormel nature center. it'll up through june sixteenth.
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
