Future of Spamtown Belle uncertain

The boat needs about $30,000 in maintenance to keep running.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

in austin. the spamtown belle paddleboat. spamtown belle-vo-1 spamtown belle-vo-2 the boat once docked here - and took passengers out on east side lake. it's owned by the city - but private citizens have been maintaining the vessel on a volunteer-basis. but the coast of keeping it going is now around 30- thousand dollars. so the park board voted to pull the plug on the attraction. richard nordin has been piloting the spamtown belle for two decades. he says it gives a little character to the city.xxx spamtown belle-sot-1 spamtown belle-sot-3 "at my age after running it for almost 20 years i have mixed emotions. i'm starting to run out of gas myself a little bit but at the same time i hate to see the city of austin lose a unique attraction." so what now? nordin says he hopes that someone will step up and help restore the boat and start a new chapter. / rochester
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
