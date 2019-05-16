Clear

Bomb threat at Garner convenience store

Forced the closure of the business Thursday morning.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Bomb threat at Garner convenience store

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

good afternoon! thank you for joining us here on middayáái'm arielle harrison. breaking we're on scene of breaking news out of hancock county in iowa. live kimt news 3's katie huinker is there at a conveinence store where there's a large police presence. katie what do we know?/// police tape is surrounding the garner kwik star and multiple agencies are on scene. a kimt reporter at the scene said the convenience store is closed and that the hancock county sheriff's office, the garner police department and the iowa state patrol are all on scene. authorities have not confirmed what type of incident they are dealing with. stay with kimt for developments as we get
