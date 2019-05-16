Speech to Text for Cyclone Tailgate Tour in Clear Lake

it and now it's paying off." the iowa state cyclone tailgate tour is making it's 13th tour around the state this week á stopping in cities like clear lake to interact with the fans. after chatting with some of the coaches and fans tonight á they say it's all about giving back to their biggest supporters.xxx it's a chance for us to just go out there, interact with them on a personal level, and say thanks. iowa state men's basketball coach is talking about the cyclone tailgate tour á which is making it's 13th annual trip around the state. coaches á players á and even the administration give back to the ever so faithful fan base á signing posters á merchandise á and even toasters. connor o'donnell says he can't take full credit for the idea á but was satisfied with the outcome. i saw a meme with clay thompson, as he was signing the toaster he looked a little bit confused so i thought it'd be kind of funny to take one here with coach campbell's autograph on the side á he says the finish product is yet to be completed. put a couple of stickers on it and get a couple more signatures over the years. coach campbell says he was excited to see so many children inside the surf ballroom á as it struck a fond memory of what got him involved in the game. i remember being a young kid in the same situation looking up to you know whether it was high school players or college players so the opportunity for us to get out, interact, give back, make a differnce... obviously that's one of our core values in what we do with our football program. while the event strengthens the team to its fanbase á the travel time also allows the commerodery within the department to get stronger. we're on a bus for 72 hours so i get to spend a lot of time with the other coaches that we don't get to do during the year so the benefit is not just is not just us being with the fansbut we al benefit from the chemistry and the culture of our