Speech to Text for Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( today kicks off a very active pattern set to literally make a splash. a passing warm front will jumpástart the active weather by helping temps today soar into the lower 80s under partly sunny skies. an isolated chance for showers and storms through the morning/early afternoon will lead to higher chances for the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours thanks to a cold front looking to move through the area by the pm. not only will this help cool us down for friday, and the following days, but will begin to fire off potentially severe storms. today through saturday, portions of the area fall under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe development á the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. rain, heavy at times, will be nearly continuous through the weekend, and over the next 7 days we're all looking at 3á4" of new rain form this soon to be stalled system. rain chances headline the next work week with isolated storms scattered throughout and below average temps. today: partly sunny/isolated showers & storms highs: low 80s winds: s 5á10 mph tonight: scattered showers & storms/mostly cloudy lows: low 50s winds: n 5á10 mph friday: scattered showers & thanks sara.