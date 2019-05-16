Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Nelson's forecast talking severe storms

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well we hope you enjoyed the sunshine and warm temps today... because even though it might be warm á there's severe weather heading our way next. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson is tracking not one.. but two systems? is that right? an active weather pattern is expected from now through the weekend with temperature swings and threats of rain and storms. a warm front approaches us from the west turning the thermometer back up into the 70s and 80s the rest of wednesday and into thursday. thursday could potentially be the warmest and most humid day of year thus far. to kick off tomorrow, we are watching a line of storms that will develop overnight and race into southern minnesota and north iowa. some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours. temperatures begin to climb again tomorrow before a stationary front sets up in central iowa kicking up cooler air for us from friday through the weekend. we will be on the north side of the front which may still mean the potential for stronger storms on thursday and friday. highs may only get into the 60s in southern minnesota and north iowa may run near 70. tonight: partly cloudy with storm chances late. lows: upper 50s. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with scattered storms. highs: near 80. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow night: slight chance of storms. lows: lower 50s
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events