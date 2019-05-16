Speech to Text for Self defense & sex trafficking

the minnesota department of transportatio n reports there are almost 21 million victims of human trafficking globally. to fight it áá an antiá trafficking organization and a martial arts school are teaming up and teaching women selfá defense techniques. kimt news 3's isabella basco learned about why one martial arts teacher says it's essential everyone know how to protect themselves. isabella? katie and george... casey's is just one gas station joining the fight against human trafficking by putting stickers in their bathroom stalls with numbers to contact the national human trafficking hotline. but i spent the evening learning some other tactics you can use to protect yourself. please take note: some of the things you might see may be disturbing.xxx tonight these spring valley women learned a valuable lessonááá when safety and trust are lackingááá fences go up and these self defense techniques serve as those fences. "just like that, ok?" these women are learning they are powerful... strong and welláequipped. "a lot of times women are targeted because either we're smaller or we just seem weaker." amie yennie is an instructor at yennie martial arts. she says knowing how to defend yourself is essential in a world where threats loom everywhere. "sex trafficking is getting to be such a prevalent problem even in our area. a lot of times we think it's only happening in big cities." and knowing what to do is critical. "every woman should know the basics just because you really don't know what could happen in your life. you could easily be coming out of a store, it could be someone that you know." yennie showed me one move to employ if someone tries to choke you... a way to force a release to escape. yennie says she aims to convince women they are invincible. "it's important for women to know they are capable of protecting themselves. it doesn't matter your size, your height, your athletic ability, even your mobility." yennie tells yennie tells students it is very important to continue selfádefense education by reading books or watching youtube videos or even taking classes. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabela... the minnesota department of transportatio n reports human trafficking is a 150ábillion dollar industry./// new tonight at ten á firefighters spent their evening