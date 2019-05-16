Speech to Text for Mason City ride of silence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

may 15th is also national ride of silence day. bicyclists hit the roads speaking zero words. and as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning á the idea is to raise awareness on the importance of sharing the road.xxx according to the iowa bicycle coalition the number of bicyclist hit by cars is going down and there's a reason for that i just happened to look in my rearview mirror and i had watched him for a long time straddling that shoulder todd duryee is no stranger to being hit by a vehicleááthat driver he was talking about.. ran him off the road. chewed up the side of my face pretty good cracked my helmet or not i was pretty lucky that's why he rides the mason city ride of silenceááto raise awareness so the same scary situation doesn't happen to his grandson uriah or anyone else for that matter. it seems to be working. the number of cyclists hit by cars from 20á17 to 20á18 is down. the reason.... awarness coming from both drivers á and bicyclists. even if the cyclist is in the right it doesn't mean that it safe you have to watch your surroundings and other vehicles and other cyclists there have already been four deaths on iowa roadways this year. those hosting the event say that's a pretty alarming way to start the season.///