Community gardens in Rochester

Residents are taking the cause upon themselves.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Community gardens in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one rochester resident is tackling the food insecurity issue in rochester. and to do it á she's teaming up with the olmsted county housing and redevelopment authority and olmsted county public health. this is a look at one of the gardens being built at homestead terrace. the idea is these gardens will go up across the community where there are multifamily lowáincome and lowáaccess developments. those doing the initial planting hope residents will take advantage of the gardens to provide for themselves.xxx "this is a way to increase food security by offering fresh foods to people. they don't have to travel for it, it's right here." the other two locations that will have gardens are homestead green, and westwood./// hitting your target heart rate. mayo
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
