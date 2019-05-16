Speech to Text for Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

industry./// new tonight at ten á firefighters spent their evening evacuating a northwest apartment complex in rochester. it happened at the gage east apartments in the 900 block of 40th street northwest at around 7. a kitchen fire triggered fire alarms and sprinklers in the structureá áá forcing dozens of residents to evacuate. firefighters on scene told me they were able to douse the blaze quickly. rochester police were called to the scene as well and interviewed those who had been in the apartment scared. i got scared cause i didn't know where the fire was and all the way on the third floor making sure i got downstairs. firefighters told me they expected to get all of the residents back in shortly with the exception of those living in the flat where the fire started. that apartment remains the scene of an 7 new police