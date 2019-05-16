Clear

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

The building had to be evacuated on Wednesday night.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

industry./// new tonight at ten á firefighters spent their evening evacuating a northwest apartment complex in rochester. it happened at the gage east apartments in the 900 block of 40th street northwest at around 7. a kitchen fire triggered fire alarms and sprinklers in the structureá áá forcing dozens of residents to evacuate. firefighters on scene told me they were able to douse the blaze quickly. rochester police were called to the scene as well and interviewed those who had been in the apartment scared. i got scared cause i didn't know where the fire was and all the way on the third floor making sure i got downstairs. firefighters told me they expected to get all of the residents back in shortly with the exception of those living in the flat where the fire started. that apartment remains the scene of an 7 new police
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events