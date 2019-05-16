Speech to Text for Chris' Forecast 5/15

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an active weather pattern is expected from now through the weekend with temperature swings and threats of rain and storms. a warm front approaches us from the west turning the thermometer back up into the 70s and 80s the rest of wednesday and into thursday. thursday could potentially be the warmest and most humid day of year thus far. to kick off tomorrow, we are watching a line of storms that will develop overnight and race into southern minnesota and north iowa. some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours. temperatures begin to climb again tomorrow before a stationary front sets up in central iowa kicking up cooler air for us from friday through the weekend. we will be on the north side of the front which may still mean the potential for stronger storms on thursday and friday. highs may only get into the 60s in southern minnesota and north iowa may run near 70. tonight: partly cloudy with storm chances late. lows: upper 50s. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with scattered storms. highs: near 80. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow night: slight chance of storms. lows: lower 50s winds: n 5á10