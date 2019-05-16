Clear

MN Budget Deal in Limbo

We're hearing from a constituent

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for MN Budget Deal in Limbo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

library./// the clock is ticking as minnesota lawmakers try to reach a budget deal before time runs out. we're now less than a week until adjournment deadline. there are 2 big hold ups right now... an effort to raise the state's gas tax to fund infrastructur e repairs... and an effort to keep a tax on healthcare providers which funds medicaid and other state run health programs. republicans say there is no need for any tax increases but governor tim walz says they are necessary. we spoke with a minnesotan who says the stalled budget is a sign lawmakers are fighting for their constituents.x xx i think that's good and trying to get as much as they possibly can. you know, when somebody is elected they are elected by the people and they hopefully they are doing what the people in their district or their area want them to do. governor tim walz has rolled back his proposal for a 20 cent increase to 16 cents per gallon of
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events