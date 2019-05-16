Speech to Text for MN Budget Deal in Limbo

library./// the clock is ticking as minnesota lawmakers try to reach a budget deal before time runs out. we're now less than a week until adjournment deadline. there are 2 big hold ups right now... an effort to raise the state's gas tax to fund infrastructur e repairs... and an effort to keep a tax on healthcare providers which funds medicaid and other state run health programs. republicans say there is no need for any tax increases but governor tim walz says they are necessary. we spoke with a minnesotan who says the stalled budget is a sign lawmakers are fighting for their constituents.x xx i think that's good and trying to get as much as they possibly can. you know, when somebody is elected they are elected by the people and they hopefully they are doing what the people in their district or their area want them to do. governor tim walz has rolled back his proposal for a 20 cent increase to 16 cents per gallon of