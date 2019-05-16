Speech to Text for 100 Worst Puppy Mills List

a list of the 100 worst puppy mills in the united states has been published by the humane society of the united states. one of those operations is in the north iowa area. jak's puppies in britt iowa is one of 13 in the state of iowa on the list and is currently under state investigation. the iowa attorey general's office believes the company set up a rescue business to get around the state's ban on the sale of dogs bred for sale. sybil sukoup, executive director of the humane society of north iowa, says the laws need to change.xxx because of our lack of animal welfare laws in the state and just open the farmland that we have and the animal welfare laws that are not being put in place but just creates a real dark shroud of secrecy for this inhumane industry to thrive in our state. two state measures that would further regulate breeding and rescue operations failed at different stages