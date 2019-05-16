Clear

Going Beyond the Badge

Officers are connecting with kids in their community

Posted: May. 15, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

contribute to rochester.xxx going beyond the badge. that's what 7 new police officers are doing by interacting with kids in the rochester community outside of their police cars. newly sworn police officer joe mueller used to work as a carpenter and is showing kids how to use different tools. for him á this is the chance to get to know a community he looks forward to serving. "each day is a new experience for all these kids around here." "they can see us out in the community and they can actually enjoy us and know we're out helping, we're out here showing our support for them." and milayna zwiener á who is involved with the boys and girls club is grateful for the opportunity to interact with these officers in a more oneá onáone atmosphere. "when they are in their squad cars,they are mostly doing work. i feel like you can get more in trouble because you feel like they are looking for someone. when they are in here, they are just hanging out, being social." reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the 7 new police officers started in april but will get their
