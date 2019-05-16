Speech to Text for Milestone in Apartment Construction Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á topping off the building.xxx "not having to drive to the cities is huge for me. i've drove to the cities for 18 years. to have work in rochester like this, it means a lot to me." justin forthun is one of more than 200 construction workers who are making the berkman possible. today á their work was recognized with an employee picnic during which workers signed a final beam. "it's just satisfying. be able to show your kids when you drive by and say that you had a part in building something like that." "i'm a cancer survivor that the mayo saved my life about 12 years ago, so i've always had a soft spot for rochester." bob lux á president of real estate development company alatus says planning for the building began about 5 years ago. alatus worked with mayo clinic and the destination medical center to create something they felt rocheste r's apartment scene was missing. the berkman is downtown á right next to saint marys. "what we wanted to do is really an aspirational building that would be obviously have all of the attributes of walkability, sustainability, livability." because of prime location á it's an option for people who work downtown. there will be more than 50 guest suites for mayo patients or other people with shortá term needs to take advantage of. according to city council member michael wojcik á the apartment will increase the property values of the neighborhood around it. "it's taken a long time for society to realize the value of density and living in an urban area where you can walk to events whether or not its to work, to a restaurant, or your daycare or to your school." in addition to the apartment units á the second floor is expected to have office and retail spaces. live in rochester á annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the berkman expects to move in tenants in february of next year á with final touches to the building and landscaping complete