Speech to Text for Hormel listed among 'Best Corporate Citizens List"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

named among the 100 best corporate citizens list for the 11th consecutive year. hormel top 100-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hormel makes best corporate citizen list austin, mn the ranking is based on seven categories including human rights, climate change and employee relations. the company says it is validation that they're making a difference in the community. austin resident amanda gunderson says it makes her...xxx hormel top 100-sot-1 lowerthird2line:amanda gunderson austin, mn "proud, everyone associate austin with hormel and hopeully that brings in new residents and brings people here whether to visit or move here and hopefully build up austin and keep us growing too." austin was also recently ranked as one of the world's best places to work by forbes. / federal