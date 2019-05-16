Speech to Text for Slain officer's name to be added to National Law Enforcement Memorial

added to natl mem-stngr-2 it has been over a 100 years since a mason city railroad officer lost his life in the line of duty. but - this year that officer - timothy o'brien - will have his name added to the national law enforcement memorial in washington d-c. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning how much work is going into making this happen. he joins us now live in mason city - brian?xxx maplive:slain officer honored over a century later mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mason city train depot.jpg amy katie - i'm outside the depot where railroad officer o'brien worked. that's according to the mason city police department. brian live mpkg-lintro-2 they tell me o'brien was trying to stop two hobos who were riding the rails--one got away. the other grabbed his gun and fatally shot him. while officer o'brien worked for the railroad--those with the mason city police department are the ones who had to do the leg work to get his name added to the national memorial.xxx officer added to natl mem-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:slain officer honored over 100 years later mason city, ia over the last 100 years... the railroad companies operating in north iowa have changed several times... meaning the mason city police department had to step in if they wanted to have o'brien's name on the memorial. the department needed to find officer o'brien's family--none of them live in the area anymore. this was just to get on the state momument. the state then applies to have names added to the national monument. police captian mike mckelvy says this honor should have happened a long time ago but it wasn't until the 60's that law enforcement started being recognized for making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. it might be 100 years late but the family says better late than never. officer added to natl mem-mpkg-3 it was kind of closure because they all knew about it they all talked about it but then to see relatives like boys are over 100 years ago recognized today for the ultimate sacrifice back in 1893 they're pretty proud appreciative / brian live mpkg-ltag-2 captain mckelvey says there are likely more officers slain before the 60's who have yet to have their names on the monument. in mason city - brian tabick - k- i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. o'brien is the second officer from mason city to have his name added to the national memorial.