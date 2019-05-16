Speech to Text for Art exhibit looks to raise awareness about mental health

mental health is being discussed on capitol hill - as a minnesota lawmaker speaks out about her own experience with depression. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now in the rochester studio - with a look at a local effort to raise awareness about mental health.xxx mental health art exhibit-lintro-2 that's right - a new exhibit is making its way to the art center. from depression to anxiety - artists are bringing to life what people often hear in their minds.xxx mental health art exhibit-pkg-1 mental health art exhibit-pkg-2 vo: with the stroke of a brush - artist greg wimmer is painting what many people suffering from mental illness feel. lowerthird2line:greg wimmer artist sot: people use art to express themselves whats inside themselves and some deep feelings. feelings they may not find other ways to express. mental health art exhibit-pkg-3 vo:at the rochester art center construction is underway for a new summer exhibit. visitors will be able to feel, hear and experience what someone in crisis is going through. executive art director brian austin says this year's display sheds light on a dark topic. mental health art exhibit-pkg-7 sot: it ultimatley gives people a way to find resources and maybe take action here in the community mental health art exhibit-pkg-4 vo:it's a topic that hits close to home for minnesota senator tina smith. she describes her own struggle with depression and is urging funding for mental health programs in schools. lowerthird2line:us sen. tina smith (dfl) minnesota sot: with the goal getting better mental health services in schools because that's where students are and there are so many barriers of getting access to care there are still stigma of taking care of mental health concerns so i think this bill would be good at overcoming some of that. mental health art exhibit-pkg-5 vo:the national alliance on mental illness says that one in five adults experiences mental illness in a given year and if left untreated could lead to serious medical conditions. wimmer says he hopes the exhibit will help. sot: interesting concept to be able to say something without saying it you know so it's a very healthy thing to do that. people feel good about themselves / mental health art exhibit-ltag-2 the exhibit could even save lives. the national alliance on mental health says more than 90 percent of people who die by suicide show symptoms of a mental health condition. katie? / thank you jeremiah. that exhibit will be open to the public on may 25th.