Speech to Text for Artist renderings for Peace Plaza released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

changes are coming to peace plaza in downtown rochester as it is transformed into the heart of the city. heart of the city-vo-3 lowerthird2line:heart of the city demonstrations rochester, mn today - the design team for the heart of the city displayed the latest artist renderings of the design plan for the destination medical center's project. a lot of changes have been made to the design since the process began - so the demonstrations kept the public in the know about those changes. jenn hooke lives and works downtown... after checking out the demonstration - she now feels she has a better understanding of the project's direction.xxx heart of the city-sot-3 lowerthird2line:jenn hooke rochester, mn it's exciting to see the possibilities that downtown could look like and how it could function in a lot of different ways to serve the needs of a lot of different people in rochester which i if you're interested in the demonstration but missed it today - they'll be back out tomorrow from 10 to 12 at castle community and 2 to 4 at the rochester public library. /