Speech to Text for Concierge service

services-vo-2 moving to a new community can be overwhelming. a new house - a new job - new schools. but there is help available. concierge services-vo-4 lowerthird2line:chamber of commerce concierge service austin, mn the austin chamber of commerce started a concierge service in 20-14 as part of their vision 20-20 plan. the program helps people find housing, jobs and other services they may need. so far - it's help more than one- thousand people. jayne gibson has moved a lot and says this a program like this can take away some of the stress of relocating.xxx concierge services-sot-1 concierge services-sot-2 "how do i get connected with the schools or a fitness center and so helping people understand all the opportunities and the options helps them get more invested in our community both the albert lea and mason city chambers offer similar services. / about