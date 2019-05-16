Speech to Text for Tracking A Great Wednesday & A Soggy Weekend

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( as a weak front passes over us early this morning a few showers have developed over southern minnesota. a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder are possible. meanwhile, portions of north iowa are dealing with limited visibility thanks to developing fog. rain and fog will quickly move out as drier air arrives behind the passing front and northern winds return. despite the return of northern winds, temperatures will leap into the 70s today á above the average á under gradual clearing skies. today will easily be one of our better spring days! tonight, clouds move back in alongside chances for some overnight shower & storm development. thursday will be partly sunny by very warm as summerálike temperatures briefly move in. plan for highs in the 80s! after our nice warmáup we experience a shift in pattern as a very soggy weekend heads our way. shower and storm chances headline our friday through sunday with winds picking up on saturday. temps will be near normal with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. today: patchy am fog/iso. am rain/gradual clearing highs: middle 70s. winds: n 5 mph tonight: increasing clouds/overnig ht showers & storms lows: upper 50s. winds: s 5á10 mph thanks brandon.