Speech to Text for New dental care clinic opening in Byron won't help address crisis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

areas is an issue that's only getting worse. and with a new dental provider opening in byron today... we wanted to know if it can help people in need in our area. káiámát news three's deedee stiepan looked into it and now joins us.. deedee what did you find out. tyler and arielle... rural dental care access is an issue we've covered á it's impacting our region... experts tell me the problem isn't that there aren't enough providers, it's because there aren't enough providers accepting state medical insurance. the need is much more severe than people realize. it's kind of a silent need that people don't talk about. sarah hayes is the executive director of children's dental health services... and helps kids in need get lowácost dental services every day. she explains minnesota is one of the worst states for reimbursement rates. that means even if businesses want to help people on state aid, they lose a lot of money if they do. that's why with a new dental it will only be able to help the problem though if the provider will accept medical assistance reimbursement. if they aren't able to accept that and maintain they're practice, then unfortunately it's not really helping the population that we focus on. i checked with northwest denta group, the new provider opening in byron today, and it does not accept state aid. but á they tell me one reason they opened an office in byron is to be more accessible... they tell me some of their clients commute as far as 50 miles away, and this hayes tells us the need for people getting dental care in rural communities is also growing. we'll take a look at why coming up in a few minutes.