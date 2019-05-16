Speech to Text for Job fair Wednesday at Rochester International Airport

rochester international airport is working to keep up with the city's growth, and now it's turning to you to help. it's holding a job fair today to build its staff. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with all the details annalisa? tyler and arielle, rását wants more people to not just come here when they travel... but to come here daily for work. it's working to keep up with more passenger traffic and a growing city... needing more staff in a range of positions from tsa agents, to checkáin people, to taxi drivers. tianna oá connor works in communication s at rását and tells us how more employees won't just help passengers board faster, but will help staff. <at a smaller airport, our employees wear so many hats. you know, the person who might check you in at the front counter, might also be the person who's helping you out at the gate or loading your bags onto the plane. and so having more employees helps those staff members balance out their load work.> today's job fair is just one way the airport is trying to get more people to work here. there doing a number of things to make it happen... another effort is the rá cátác pilot program that's starting this fall where students can take a course and be better prepared for a college education in aviation. live in rochester, if you'd like to go to the job fair, it's at rásá t from 11 this morning to 1 in the afternoon.