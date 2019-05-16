Speech to Text for Affordable apartment complex proposed in Rochester

cont. coverage the shortage of affordable housing in rochester continues to be a big issue, with no easy solution. but as kimt news 3's deedee stipen is finding out... there are tyler and arielle... that's right, the shortage of affordable options has been a problem for years now.. but in the last few months, we've seen more apartments being proposed and built in the med city. the latest push is from joseph development... the group is proposing an apartment complex on east circle drive and viola drive northeast near century high school. the apartments will have 76 units of family are excited about "it's gonna be hard for people to leave where the apartment is gonna be built onto viola road. it's going to be hard for them to leave the other way onto east circle drive. it's going to be conflicting especially in the morning. people are going to century high school, that's going to be a problem." the group needs approved from the city council before anything gets started... and with the topic of affordable housing at the foreáfront of many council the goal would be to start construction on the apartments in april, next year