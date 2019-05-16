Speech to Text for Byron's O'Donnell caps off incredible week at the plate

gilleland joins us with our story./// there's some crazy things that happened at byron over the weekend. one softball player has been absolutely on fire at the plate and with the game on the line mulitple times, the unthinkable happened. byron senior taylor o'donnell hit not just one, but two three run walk off homers in back to back games against plainview elgin millville and dover eyota. the senior has been heating up at the right time at the plate, she hit another home run yesterday against zumbrota mazeppa and one friday against lake city. she leads the team with a .488 batting average. it's a huge week that's still hard to believe actually "i never thought it could actually happen, but then it did and it was kind of just like surreal, crazy moment and my team was going crazy, we were all going crazy and it was a good experience to have with my team. "i couldn't believe it you know, as she's at the plate i was like again saying base hit, i'm trying to keep her from not thinking about hitting another home run and then she does it and it's just